World Health Organization says 21 out of 24 hospitals in Wadi Gaza cease functions

21 out of 24 hospitals north of Wadi Gaza have ceased functioning, leaving thousands without essential medical care, confirms Michael Ryan, Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

The dire situation is further exacerbated by the fact that Al Shifa Hospital, a vital healthcare institution in the region, is no longer admitting new patients.

Amidst these challenges, a recent collaboration between Egypt, Israel, and the World Health Organization (WHO) saw the successful evacuation of preemies from the pediatric ward of Shifa Hospital to Egypt. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) played a crucial role in coordinating this urgent mission.

According to Ryan, "Deconfliction mechanisms with COGAT have been subpar and don’t allow for safe humanitarian operations. It improved with Al Shifa evacuation and WHO hopes that becomes the new standard."

Under the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the IDF took on a pivotal role in facilitating the safe evacuation of 28 preemies from Al Shifa Hospital to Egypt.

WHO has told i24NEWS they are in negotiations with Israel, within the UN system, for the procurement of essential supplies such as food, medicine, and fuel for those in critical health conditions.

However, there is no information on whether similar requests have been made to Hamas for provisions. Rob Holden, WHO Senior Emergency Officer, said "I have no information on that" when asked about Hamas' potential role in humanitarian aid.