LIVEBLOG: IDF reports hitting 250 Hamas targets within 24 hours
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh stated that the group is 'close to reaching a truce agreement' with Israel and it has sent its response to Qatari mediators
Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, on Tuesday stated that the group was "close to reaching a truce agreement." He announced that Hamas has delivered its response to Qatari mediators.
Another senior Hamas official Aizat al-Rishek told Al Jazeera: "We leave the announcement of the details of the agreement to our brothers in Qatar. We have given our answer. They will complete the matter in the next few hours and then announce the achievement of this agreement. We hope it will be completed," said Haniyeh.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced killing of two soldiers killed fighting in Gaza: Captain (res.) Arnon Moshe Avraham Benvenisti Vaspi and Staff sergeant Ilya Senkin. The IDF has lost 67 troops in the ground operation in the Strip.
Jordan’s Prime Minister says it would view the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza as a declaration of war on the Kingdom
Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said it would view the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza as a declaration of war on the Kingdom, stating "We treat the aggression and what is happening in the Gaza Strip as something that is happening on our border and not in another part of the world."
BRICS said to hold an emergency summit on Gaza on Tuesday
Rocket alert sirens sound in Bar'am, northern Israel
National Security Minister Ben Gvir speaks against the potential hostage deal, calls it 'a mistake'
"The rumours are that Israel is again going to make a major mistake in similar vein to the Shalit deal." The 2011 Shalit deal was an agreement between Israel and Hamas that resulted in release of 1,027 prisoners by Israel in exchange to Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.
IDF reports striking three anti-tank squads in southern Lebanon responding to launch towards northern Israel
Lebanese media report one killed, one wounded in the aftermath of the attack.
X (formerly Twitter) sues Media Matters watchdog over accusation of advertisement next to antisemitic content
Metula mayor calls for creating a 'security zone' in the north citing intensity of Hezbollah's attacks
"Israel has formed a security zone 5 km south of the border, I call on Israel to form a zone of 4-5 km north of the border. We are told that [Hezbollah's chief] Nasrallah won’t start a war, but we’re already at war."
Committee to Protect Journalists claims 50 journalists killed, 11 wounded since October 7
A 54-year-old woman pronounced dead after collapsing during rocket barrage launch towards central Israel - report
IDF reports continuing hitting terrorist cells, shafts in Jabalia in northern Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday reported the 162nd Division attacking terrorist targets, striking three tunnel shafts in the area of Jabalia. The 401st Brigade is said to have engaged in combat with terrorists in northern Gaza and destroying Hamas rocket launchers.
Israeli official confirms deal is 'very close' to return children, their mothers and other women taken hostage by Hamas - report
IDF says 'there is no suspicion of an aerial infiltration' following alert in northern Israel earlier on Tuesday, reports responding to a rocket launch towards Metula from Lebanon
National Security Minister Ben-Gvir says the death penalty for terrorists bill will be advanced despite the backlash - Army Radio
IDF strikes 250 Hamas targets, including operatives, rocket launchers, and infrastructure, over the past 24 hours
IDF reports striking overnight a Hamas rocket launcher firing at central Israel earlier on Monday
According to the statement, "the post was located near a residential area of the civilian population. Additionally, the IDF reported its ground troops locating "a significant weapons stockpile in the residence of a senior Nukhba terrorist in the Gaza Strip."
Alert sirens sound in northern Israel, report of hostile aircraft intrusion
