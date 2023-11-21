Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh stated that the group is 'close to reaching a truce agreement' with Israel and it has sent its response to Qatari mediators

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, on Tuesday stated that the group was "close to reaching a truce agreement." He announced that Hamas has delivered its response to Qatari mediators.

Another senior Hamas official Aizat al-Rishek told Al Jazeera: "We leave the announcement of the details of the agreement to our brothers in Qatar. We have given our answer. They will complete the matter in the next few hours and then announce the achievement of this agreement. We hope it will be completed," said Haniyeh.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced killing of two soldiers killed fighting in Gaza: Captain (res.) Arnon Moshe Avraham Benvenisti Vaspi and Staff sergeant Ilya Senkin. The IDF has lost 67 troops in the ground operation in the Strip.

