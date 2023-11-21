IDF releases names of 2 soldiers killed fighting in Gaza

This brings up the death toll of the IDF soldiers killed inside the Gaza Strip to 67

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced that two more soldiers have been killed in the Gaza Strip. The military notified the families of Captain (res.) Arnon Moshe Avraham Benvenisti Vaspi, 26, and Staff sergeant Ilya Senkin, 20.

Vaspi was from the northern community of Yesud HaMa'ala. He was an officer in the Givati Brigade’s Reconnaissance Battallion.

Senkin was from Nof Hagalil, also in the north. He fought as a a soldier in the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion.

Additionally, five more - two reservists, an officer and two soldiers - were reported seriously wounded in northern Gaza.

The announcement brings the IDF death toll of losses in the Gaza Strip to 67 people.