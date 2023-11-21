Cargo ship hijacked by Houthis located in Yemen's Hodeidah port area - report

Galaxy Maritime stated that it lost all communications with the vessel that has 25 crew members on board

The Galaxy Leader commercial ship was "illegally boarded by military personnel via a helicopter" on Sunday and is now in the Hodeidah port area in Yemen, the vessel’s owner told Reuters on Monday. "All communications were subsequently lost with the vessel," Isle of Man registered Galaxy Maritime Ltd, owner of the pure car carrier Galaxy Leader, said in a statement.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis released video footage on Monday showing armed men dropping from a helicopter and seizing a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea.

The Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader's crew is made up of nationals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania, Galaxy Maritime said. The vessel is chartered by Japan's Nippon Yusen.

"The company, as a shipping concern, will not be commenting further on the political or geopolitical situation," read the statement. "Owners and managers believe the seizure of this vessel represents a gross violation of freedom of passage for the world fleet and a serious threat to international trade," Galaxy Maritime said.

It added that the "key concern at this time is the safety and security of the 25 crew members currently being held by the perpetrators of this criminal act".

Earlier on Monday, Iran-backed Houthi rebels released footage of hijacking of a cargo ship in the Red Sea. The video showed a helicopter landing on the ship adorned with Yemeni and Palestinian flags.