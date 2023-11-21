IDF reports encircling Jabalia in northern Gaza

The Air Forces, artillery are said to 'prepare the ground for battle' as the offensive advances

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday stated that its 162nd Division completed the encirclement of Jabaliya in northern Gaza and was ready to deepen the fighting. According to the statement, the IDF's Air Forces as well as artillery have conducted heavy strikes in the city in order to “prepare the ground for battle.”

The military said it targeted three Hamas tunnel entrances and killed a number of the terrorist group's operatives. The 401st Brigade is said to have destroyed Hamas rocket launchers.

"The troops from the Nahal Brigade killed dozens of terrorists over the past few days with support of tanks and UAVs.” In addition, “combat squads of the 551st Brigade killed dozens of terrorists with air support, captured enemy weapons in various locations, including private houses and children’s bedrooms, and located and destroyed tunnel shafts."

The advancement comes as multiple sources claim that a ceasefire and partial hostages release is on the way. A senior Israeli official on Tuesday said the deal was "very close" for the return of children, their mothers and other women being held in Gaza by Hamas, according to Channel 12 News.