IDF reports first use of Iron Sting system in combat

The system allows troops to increase attacks' precision while lowering collateral damage

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday reported using Iron Sting guided mortar munition for the first time in combat. With its help, the Maglan commando unit is said to have successfully hit 70 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including observation posts and launchers.

In the same operation, the Maglan unit is said to have raided terrorists' houses and discovered weaponry. According to the IDF statement, its troops also "raided a school near which two underground shafts were located."

The precision-guided munition Iron Sting is a mortar bomb designed by Elbit systems. It allows to increase accuracy of the IDF strikes on terrorist targets in crowded area, which helps troops to avoid collateral damage.