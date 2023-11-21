Israel kills deputy commander of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon - report

The report states that three other Hamas operatives were also killed in the airstrike in southern Lebanon

Israel has conducted an airstrike near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre resulting in the assassination of Khalil Haraz, the deputy commander of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon, according to Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jareeda.

The report states that three other Hamas operatives were also killed in the strike.

The strike took place in the village of Chaatiyeh, near the Mediterranean coast in southern Lebanon, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to release military information.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency confirms that four people were killed in a vehicle but gives no further details. For its part, the Israeli army has not commented on the strike.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90 Smoke and flares during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

Hamas has a strong presence in Lebanon, which is home to tens of thousands of Palestinians, many of whom live in 12 refugee camps across the country.

Since the bloody October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel, Hamas has claimed responsibility for firing rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel, as well as cross-border infiltration.

On October 14, Hamas said three of its fighters had been killed along the border and that their remains remained in Israel.