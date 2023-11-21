The hostage agreement talks, which would bring home at least 53 Israelis from Hamas captivity, are being mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism on Tuesday regarding negotiations with Hamas for the release of hostages held in Gaza, stating that there is "progress" in discussions.

The main points known about the hostage deal so far:

- Minimum of 53 hostages will be released, mostly children and their mothers, with potential of the total number released reaching 8p hostages

- 10 hostages will be released every day

- 4-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

- 150 Palestinian prisoners will be released, mostly women and minors

According to the agreement, the list of hostages to be released does not include foreigners who do not have Israeli citizenship. For its part, the Israeli army will also refrain from flying over the Gaza Strip for six hours each day, during the first days of the truce, in order to allow Hamas to locate the other hostages who are being held by Hamas terrorists. Islamic Jihad.

According to some estimates, Hamas is holding nearly 210 of the 240 hostages, while Palestinian Islamic Jihad is holding the remaining 30.

In exchange for the release of the hostages, Israel will release approximately 150 Palestinian prisoners, women and children, held in its prisons, and who do not have Jewish blood on their hands. The agreement would also include the entry into the Gaza Strip, including in the north, of 100 to 300 trucks of food and medical aid as well as fuel.

The transfer would take place in stages at the rate of "ten" Israeli hostages for "thirty" Palestinian prisoners per day.

Israel insisted on "family reunification" - which means that if a civilian was released, his partner would also be released, even if he was a soldier - which Hamas, opposed to the release of soldiers, refuses for the moment.

According to military sources, the IDF military campaign against Hamas in Gaza will resume as soon as the hostage release phase is completed.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, during a meeting with reserve soldiers from Alexandroni Brigade 8101 at a northern military base, remarked, "We are making progress. I don't think there is any point in saying too much, even at the moment, but I hope there will be good news soon."

He emphasized the primary goals: "The first goal, the elimination of Hamas, we will not stop until we achieve it." Netanyahu continued, "The second objective is the return of the hostages, and we are making progress."

He stressed the third objective as preventing a recurrence of events in Gaza and ensuring security in both southern and northern regions.

Speaking on the potential agreement to bring home some of the hostages, Israeli Defense Minsiter Yoav Gallant said, " I think we will all be required to make difficult, important decisions in the coming days."

Gallant continued, "There is not a moment when throughout this campaign, 45 days, I don't think about the abductees and I don't see before my eyes their faces, of the children, of the soldiers, of the women, of the soldiers, of the adults, of the Holocaust survivors, of those who are here."

In response to recent developments surrounding a potential agreement for the release of hostages in Gaza, the Prime Minister's Office announced Netanyahu's meetings with the war cabinet at 6:00 p.m., the political and security cabinet at 7:00 p.m., and finally, the government at 8:00 p.m.