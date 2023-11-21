Bedouin from Rahat saved dozens of young people at Nova festival

"We were crammed, 30 people in a bus meant for 14. I have no idea how Yosef managed to navigate under such conditions."

Yosef Alziadna, a Bedouin resident from Rahat in the Negev, demonstrated extraordinary heroism during the Nova Music Festival in Reim, saving 30 people from a potential tragedy.

He had driven a group of young people to the festival the day before the devastating attack by Hamas, and was scheduled to bring them back home the next day.

"When I received calls from the youth pleading for help due to rumors of terrorist infiltration, I didn't hesitate. I left immediately, without even a moment's pause," Yosef shared.

Despite the danger looming at the festival site, Yosef bravely navigated toward the chaos, arriving as terrorists began attacking the revelers. "I swiftly gathered the young people, including some strangers, into my minibus. Knowing the area well, I chose to drive through the fields to evade danger," recounted Yosef.

Gal Shohat, one of the young individuals saved by Yosef's quick thinking, expressed her astonishment at the situation, saying, "We were crammed, 30 people in a bus meant for 14. I have no idea how Yosef managed to navigate under such conditions."

During their journey, they encountered a van carrying terrorists, narrowly avoiding a potential confrontation. "We waved a white shirt and yelled to the police to identify us as Israelis, fearing a misunderstanding that might lead to danger," recalled Gal.

Chaim Goldberg / Flash90 The area of ​​the Nova party where hundreds of Israelis were killed and kidnapped by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated to Israel, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel.

Thanks to Yosef's bravery, they safely reached Kibbutz Tzalim, where some received necessary medical attention.