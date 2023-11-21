Sderot resident recounts October 7 horrors: 'We were hidden like Anne Frank'

"The events of October 7 changed my outlook on life. I raised my kids believing in the innocence of children and mothers on the other side"

Keren Roitman Hazan, 35, was about to begin her daily jog on October 7 in Sderot, near Gaza, when the first sirens echoed across the town.

"Though we're accustomed to sirens, this time it was different. Rockets fell relentlessly, and the alerts lasted for at least 20 minutes. I realized I had to abandon my plans and secure my home when I heard gunshots," Keren recalled.

"It was shocking to hear live fire near our house. Videos circulated, showing terrorists in the streets and images surfaced of the elderly shot near the nearby bus shelter, just 200 meters from my home," she recounted.

Fearing the worst, Keren barricaded herself and her family. "We sat in silence, resembling Anne Frank's ordeal. Alone and without security forces, I learned the police station had been breached, and officers were killed," she added.

Left alone with her children due to her husband's work, Keren faced a power outage, isolating them from the outside world. Determined to protect her family, she made a swift decision: "I gathered essentials, took the kids through the window of the shelter, and placed them in the car. They said, 'We don't want to die, we're too small.' I assured them that if anything happened to me, they should flee and hide in the fields."

Municipalité de Sderot Sderot

Navigating to her sister's house, a half-hour drive away, felt like an eternity, compounded by Keren's health concerns without her medication. "I considered returning to Sderot the next day, but the siege persisted. That's when we realized we had to leave, heading to Eilat, carrying what we could. Many I knew were lost or taken," Keren lamented.

Yossi Zamir/Flash90 Israeli soldiers take position in the town of Sderot, southern Israel, on October 8, 2023

Reflecting on the ordeal, she questioned her future in Sderot. "The events of October 7 changed my outlook on life. I raised my kids believing in the innocence of children and mothers on the other side. Now I understand the harsh reality; there are no innocents, and someone else will likely fill Hamas' place," she concluded.