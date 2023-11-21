Attempted break-in by disguised Arab individual in Tel Aviv leads to arrest
In an incident in central Tel Aviv, an individual, reportedly disguised as a Jew, attempted to break into an apartment, triggering a swift police response.
Oran Harel, a resident on the corner of Bogarshov-Ben Yehuda streets, recounted the unsettling event that unfolded two days ago. "I was watching television when I heard peculiar noises and noticed a figure jumping onto my balcony," shared Oran. Acting quickly, she alerted the authorities upon suspicion of a potential security threat.
Describing the tense moments, Oran revealed, "There was a loud noise just one meter from our living room entrance. Fearing the worst, we sought cover and immediately contacted the police, expressing our concerns of a possible terrorist incident."
"I couldn't help but think of recent incidents near Gaza," Oran recounted, expressing the fear and anxiety during the encounter.
Despite the intruder's claims of being Jewish and urging entry, Oran and her cousin refrained from engaging, keeping the balcony secured. The individual then moved on, leaping to another balcony.
Prompt police intervention ensued, leading to the arrest of the suspect, who was found to be carrying a knife.
Further details surrounding the motives or intentions of the individual were not immediately disclosed. Authorities are expected to conduct an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances behind the attempted break-in.