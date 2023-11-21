Attempted break-in by disguised Arab individual in Tel Aviv leads to arrest

"I couldn't help but think of recent incidents near Gaza," Oran recounted, expressing the fear and anxiety during the encounter

In an incident in central Tel Aviv, an individual, reportedly disguised as a Jew, attempted to break into an apartment, triggering a swift police response.

Oran Harel, a resident on the corner of Bogarshov-Ben Yehuda streets, recounted the unsettling event that unfolded two days ago. "I was watching television when I heard peculiar noises and noticed a figure jumping onto my balcony," shared Oran. Acting quickly, she alerted the authorities upon suspicion of a potential security threat.

Describing the tense moments, Oran revealed, "There was a loud noise just one meter from our living room entrance. Fearing the worst, we sought cover and immediately contacted the police, expressing our concerns of a possible terrorist incident."

Avshalom Sassoni / Flash90 Police outside the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, May 01, 2021.

"I couldn't help but think of recent incidents near Gaza," Oran recounted, expressing the fear and anxiety during the encounter.

Despite the intruder's claims of being Jewish and urging entry, Oran and her cousin refrained from engaging, keeping the balcony secured. The individual then moved on, leaping to another balcony.

Prompt police intervention ensued, leading to the arrest of the suspect, who was found to be carrying a knife.

Yossi Zamir/Flash90 An aerial view of the beaches and city skyline in Tel Aviv, Israel, on February 19, 2018.

Further details surrounding the motives or intentions of the individual were not immediately disclosed. Authorities are expected to conduct an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances behind the attempted break-in.