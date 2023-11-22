Israel approved ceasefire deal as 'outline' for the release of hostages held in Gaza

The Israeli government emphasizes it is 'committed to the return of all abductees' taken on Oct 7 and the deal is just the 'first stage of achieving this goal'

The Israeli government approved overnight a deal that it described as an "outline" of its goal to bring back hostages held in Gaza, abducted during the October 7 attacks led by the terrorist organization Hamas.

"At least 50 abductees - women and children - will be released for 4 days, during which there will be a lull in the fighting. The release of every ten additional abductees will result in an additional day of respite," a statement described the approved deal.

"The Israeli government, the IDF and the security forces will continue the war to return all the abductees, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that Gaza does not renew any threat to the State of Israel," the statement added.

The Israeli public will now be given 24 hours to petition the Supreme Court, before both parties will enter a ceasefire for at least four days, and the exchange of hostages and prisoners will begin.

The heads of Israeli security services, the Mossad, the Shin Bet, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were coordinated on the deal and expressed their support, explaining it was the possible and correct deal at the moment.

Most of the Israeli children and their mothers held hostage in Gaza will be included in the deal. Hamas is supposed to locate additional mothers and children whom it claims to not know their whereabouts. If found after four days, they will be returned with an additional ceasefire day.

Israel for its part will release 150 prisoners held on security-related charges, youth and women who were not convicted of murder. For every additional hostage that is returned, there will be an additional three prisoners released.

Israel's Justice Ministry published on its website the list of up to 300 prisoners who could be released as part of the expected deal with Hamas. The youngest are 14-year-olds held on charges ranging from throwing explosives and Molotov cocktails, endangering lives, as well as attempted terror attacks.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) hold 195 Israeli hostages, including 40 children and 58 women, other civilian nationals abducted and held by the terrorist factions in Gaza are part of direct negotiations on part of their respective country, such as Thailand.

According to Israel's data, the list of abductees that may be included in the various stages of the deal includes 98 children and women, with an estimate that Hamas knows or can find them 75 of them. The Israeli government provided a list of names, but does not know which of them be released.

Israel will receive every evening the list of the hostages to be released for the following day, with the expectation being that during the first days of the ceasefire, approximately 12 abductees will be released daily. The women and children will first be transferred to the Red Cross, and then they will be received by the IDF, who are preparing logistically and medically.

At last night's cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told the ministers that as part of the agreement, Hamas also agreed to allow the Red Cross to visit the abductees and transfer medicine to them.

The agreement also stipulates that four fuel trucks, four gas trucks and 200 trucks of humanitarian equipment will enter Gaza daily. Furthermore, Israel will stop intelligence gathering for six hours - between 10:00 and 16:00.

Israel stated that if agreement is violated, the IDF will attack again and the terrorist organizations will "pay a heavy price." Hamas itself claimed that the agreement will also include a suspension of air traffic in the southern Gaza Strip for the duration of the ceasefire.

The U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the deal, saying "I'm gratified that these brave souls, who have endured an unspeakable ordeal, will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented."

"I thank Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt for their critical partnership in reaching this deal. And I appreciate Prime Minister Netanyahu's commitment in supporting an extended pause to ensure this deal can be fully carried out," Biden added in the statement posted on X.

"From the earliest moments of Hamas’s brutal assault — my team and I have worked closely with regional partners to do everything possible to secure the release of our fellow citizens. Today's deal will bring home more American hostages," the U.S. president disclosed.

"As President, I have no higher priority than ensuring the safety of Americans held hostage around the world. And I will not stop until they are all released," he concluded.