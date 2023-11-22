LIVEBLOG: Fighting continues as Israel's cabinet approves ceasefire deal

50 hostages are said to be released in exchange to 4-day ceasefire that could be potentially extended

Israel's war cabinet approved the 4-day ceasefire deal that promises release of 50 hostages held by Hamas. Every additional day of the ceasefire is said to free 10 more abductees.

Additionally, the Red Crescent will visit the remaining hostages in Gaza to assess their health condition and provide them with medication.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) named another soldier killed in Gaza: Captain Liron Snir. His death brings up the death toll of the IDF soldiers killed inside the Gaza Strip to 68.

Overnight, the Iron Dome system intercepted the object that triggered hostile aerial infiltration alert near the community of Hanita.

The IDF also conducted an overnight operation in Tulkarm in the West Bank. The troops reported killing five terrorists.

