LIVEBLOG: Fighting continues as Israel's cabinet approves ceasefire deal
50 hostages are said to be released in exchange to 4-day ceasefire that could be potentially extended
Israel's war cabinet approved the 4-day ceasefire deal that promises release of 50 hostages held by Hamas. Every additional day of the ceasefire is said to free 10 more abductees.
Additionally, the Red Crescent will visit the remaining hostages in Gaza to assess their health condition and provide them with medication.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) named another soldier killed in Gaza: Captain Liron Snir. His death brings up the death toll of the IDF soldiers killed inside the Gaza Strip to 68.
Overnight, the Iron Dome system intercepted the object that triggered hostile aerial infiltration alert near the community of Hanita.
The IDF also conducted an overnight operation in Tulkarm in the West Bank. The troops reported killing five terrorists.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Tuesday, CLICK HERE.
EU's Ursula von der Leyen welcomed ceasefire deal
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
U.S. President Biden thanked Israel’s PM Netanyahu, leaders of Qatar and Egypt for the hostages deal advancement
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israel's Justice Ministry releases the list of Palestinian prisoners as a part of the ceasefire deal
The document has 300 names. 150 prisoners are expected to be released at the first stage of the deal.
None of the people mentioned were convicted of murder. The charges include attempted murder, aggravated assault, minor offense.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Opposition leader Yair Lapid speaks in support of the hostages deal
“We support the agreed outline, the State of Israel has a supreme obligation to continue to work to return all the abductees home until the very last one.
Sending support to the families of the abductees.”
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
U.S. officials hope the ceasefire will calm hostilities between Israel and Lebanon - report
An unnamed U.S. official told The Times of Israel that Biden's administration hopes "that this (agreed four-day truce between Israel and Hamas) will lead to a full pause in some of the hostilities in the north, on the Lebanese border."
The Red Cross confirms its readiness to facilitate the hostages deal
"Currently, we are actively engaged in talks with the parties to help carry out any humanitarian agreement they reach," stated the International Red Cross Committee (ICRC). "As a neutral intermediary, it is important to clarify that we are not part of the negotiations, and we do not make decisions on the substance of it. Our role is to facilitate the implementation, once the parties agree."
Rocket alert sirens sound in Sderot, Israeli communities near Gaza border