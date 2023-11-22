IDF releases name of 68th soldier killed fighting in Gaza

Captain Liron Snir was killed in northern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed the family of Captain Liron Snir killed fighting in northern Gaza Strip.

Snir, 25, was a team commander in the Golani Brigade's reconnaissance unit. He was from the community of Ofra in the West Bank.

His death brings up the death toll of the IDF soldiers killed inside the Gaza Strip to 68.