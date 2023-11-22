During the search, the brigade found small models of Israeli Defense Force tanks and the Gaza border wall

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Givati Brigade's combat team executed a targeted raid on the headquarters of Hamas' the northern brigade.

The strategic strike took place in the upscale Sheikh Zayed area, situated in the northern region of the Gaza Strip. This affluent neighborhood is known to house numerous senior officials of the Hamas organization.

The decision to raid this particular location underscores the audacious nature of the mission, given the neighborhood's luxury status and the presence of high-ranking Hamas members.

The operation aimed at dismantling key Hamas infrastructure strategically positioned within a civilian-populated area.

IDF Spokesperson A tunnel shaft located inside the outpost

The Givati fighters executed a precise and well-coordinated armored raid on the Hamas outpost, discovering several significant findings. Among these discoveries was a wide strategic tunnel for terrorists to escape and travel.

Rocket launch complexes, including a lathe for rocket production, underground pits designed for launching, and a cache of weapons, were also uncovered during the operation.

With further investigation, the IDF also found a small model that simulated an IDF rocket launcher, alongside a constructed wall emulating the border fence in Gaza.

IDF Spokesperson Found in Gaza, a scaled-down Rakem tank mock-up

In a related operation in the same area, Givati fighters made a crucial discovery within a mosque.

The team located an assortment of weapons stored on a vehicle that appeared to have been used in a terrorist attack carried out by Hamas on October 7th.

IDF Spokesperson A wall found in Gaza simulating the border fence

This finding further underscores the widespread use of civilian structures, such as religious sites, by Hamas for weapon storage and planning.