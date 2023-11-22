Officials do not intend to inform the families in advance of the release of the hostages- only after they have been definitely identified in the country.

In the aftermath of a hostage deal, the process of integrating them back into society is a delicate endeavor.

Recent briefings distributed to social services in hospitals outline a meticulous plan for the care of abductees and their families. From medical screenings to mental health support, the comprehensive approach aims to ensure the well-being and successful reintegration of those who have experienced trauma.

Officials do not intend to inform the families in advance of the release of the hostages- only after they have been definitely identified in the country.

Politicians mentioned that "there is no faith in Hamas" in order to not give families false hope.

How will Israel support the hostages once they return home?

Interaction with Military Personnel

The briefing provides instructions to military personnel involved in receiving the children, emphasizing assigning a soldier to each child or family unit. The soldiers are trained to approach with extreme sensitivity, if the child asks about family then soldiers are asked not to disclose any information.

Medical Screening and Initial Reception

Upon their release, hostages will undergo a medical screening at the reception base. Urgent cases will be immediately transported to Soroka Hospital, while others will be distributed among five hospitals: Shamir (Assaf Harofeh), Ichilov, Wolfson, Sheba, Beilinson, and Schneider for children. Medical tests, discussions with social workers, and security questioning assessments will follow.

Social Workers' Role and Mental Health Support

The briefing emphasizes the crucial role of social workers in handling complex cases, recommending two social workers per family in such instances. These professionals will be attuned to the intensity of mental distress, offering recommendations for further psychological intervention if necessary.

In cases where there are suspicions of abuse or torture during the abduction, immediate reporting to medical staff is mandated for further investigation. To maintain a supportive environment, social workers will avoid direct questioning, prioritizing choice and control for the abductees during conversations.

Post-Release Support

The day after release, a conference call involving relevant support factors, family doctors, and local welfare workers will be held. Before discharge, a discharge plan will be formulated, considering the physical and mental state of the abductees, their wishes, and family resources.

Read more stories like this>>

• Canadian town to fine vandals $1,000 for tearing down posters of Hamas hostages>>

• Hezbollah to adhere to Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal >>

• Israel approves ceasefire deal as 'outline' for the release of hostages held in Gaza >>