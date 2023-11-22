IDF releases name of 69th soldier killed in Gaza, Staff Sergeant Eitan Dov Rosenzweig

Two Israeli Defense Forces reservists were also severely injured during the battle

In a somber update, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the death of Staff Sergeant Eitan Dov Rosenzweig, a 21-year-old Givati soldier from Alon Shvut.

The incident occurred during a battle in the northern Gaza Strip on November 22, 2023.

He is the third soldier from the same class at Yeshivat Neve Shmuel to lose his life in the ongoing conflict. His family has been notified of the heartbreaking news.

In addition to this tragic loss, a reservist from unit 504, the intelligence wing, and a fighter from the Golani Patrol in the Golani Brigade were also seriously injured in separate battles in the northern Gaza Strip.