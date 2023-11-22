The terror tunnel routes span dozens of miles from Shifa Hospital to a Qatari building

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has uncovered a complex network of terror tunnels beneath the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Special forces, including units such as Shaldag, Oketz, Yahalom, and those under the command of the 7th Brigade, are actively engaged in exposing the extensive tunnel system.

The terror tunnel routes, spanning dozens of meters, not only navigate beneath the Shifa Hospital complex but also extend beneath the Qatari Building within the hospital premises.

These findings provide a stark illustration of Hamas' deliberate strategy of operating underground, utilizing hospitals as cover for their nefarious activities.

Behind a breached blast door, IDF soldiers discovered an air-conditioned hideout room and a bathroom within the tunnel complex.

This revelation shows the level sophistication and planning that went into Hamas' extended periods of terrorist operations.

IDF Spokesperson Tunnel found in Gaza by IDF

Additionally, the soldiers of the 7th Brigade identified two additional tunnel shafts in close proximity to the hospital—one located on a nearby street and the other within a nearby house.

Beyond using hospitals as cover for tunnel networks, Hamas is revealed to be storing weapons and establishing terrorist headquarters within the confines of these medical facilities.