The delay could be related to the hostages list Hamas provided to Israeli officials, according to WSJ

The long-awaited ceasefire is postponed by at least a day due to the "last-minute disagreements" between Israel and Hamas, stated senior Israeli diplomatic. The U.S. officials cited by the WSJ said that the delay concerns the list of hostages provided by Hamas that lacked information.

The White House official told WSJ that the parties, however, are finalizing the "logistical details."

