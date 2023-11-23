LIVEBLOG: Largest barrage launched from Lebanon since October 7; No ceasefire deal signed yet
The delay could be related to the hostages list Hamas provided to Israeli officials, according to WSJ
The long-awaited ceasefire is postponed by at least a day due to the "last-minute disagreements" between Israel and Hamas, stated senior Israeli diplomatic. The U.S. officials cited by the WSJ said that the delay concerns the list of hostages provided by Hamas that lacked information.
The White House official told WSJ that the parties, however, are finalizing the "logistical details."
IDF estimates dozens of rockets launched from Lebanon in largest barrage since start of war
Iran's FM meets Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah in Beirut
Large rocket barrage: Sirens sound in 18 localities northern Israel
Lebanese media shares footage of the damaged house in Beit Yahoun in southern Lebanon targeted last night by the IDF
The IDF Chief: 'We are not ending the war, we will continue until we are victorious'
IDF reports responding to anti-tank missile launch from southern Lebanon with artillery, airstrikes
Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Air Forces spotted and attacked an anti tank squad in the Zerait area of southern Lebanon. IDF forces also fired with artillery.
"Following the warnings in the northern part of the country, a number of launches from the territory of Lebanon towards the territory of Israel were detected."
Overnight, another “surface-to-air missile was launched during the night at an IDF aircraft in Lebanese territory.” The IDF intercepted the missile with Aerial Defense Array and attacked the launcher.
UK's Foreign Secretary Cameron to visit Middle East on Thursday
Palestinian reports say the IDF arrested the chief of the Shifa Hospital, dr. Muhammad Abu Salamiya, and a number of other doctors for questioning
Dr. Salamiya had previously talked to the IDF Spokesperson on the ground, close to the tunnel in Al Shifa. The director then stated on the record that he did not know the existence of the tunnel and was surprised.
Rocket alert sirens sound in the community of Sasa in northern Israel
Rocket alert sirens sound in the communities of Betzet and Shlomi, northern Israel
Rocket alert sirens sound in Arab al-Aramshe, northern Israel
IDF reports attacking 300 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip within 24 hours
The targets attacked include "military command centers, underground terror tunnels, weapon storage facilities, weapon manufacturing sites, and anti-tank missile launch posts."
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is said to currently focus its operations on Jabalya in northern Gaza. "With the direction of IDF troops, an IDF UAV targeted armed terrorists who approached IDF troops and struck an observation post that posed a threat to IDF troops using precise munitions."
The military also reported locating a tunnel shaft inside a mosque in northern Gaza Strip. Another one was discovered in the agricultural area in Beit Hanoun, also in the north.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry: Ceasefire timeline will be announced 'within hours'
Son of senior Hezbollah parliamentarian killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon together with four other group's operatives
The White House’s National Security Council spokesperson Watson: 'The deal was agreed and remains agreed'
"It is our view that nothing should be left to chance as the hostages begin coming home. Our primary objective is to ensure that they are brought home safely. That is on track and we are hopeful that implementation will begin on Friday morning."