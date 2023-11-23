The IDF eliminated him together with four other Hezbollah operatives

Abbas Mohammed Raed, son of senior Hezbollah parliamentarian killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, was reported killed on Wednesday night together with four other group's operatives. The incident occurred near the village of Beit Yahoun in southern Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) spokesperson stated that Israeli Air Forces carried out a strike on Hezbollah terror infrastructure on Wednesday evening. The incident was confirmed by Hezbollah.

Raed was the son of the chairman of Hezbollah’s faction in the Lebanese parliament. His death brings Hezbollah’s declared death toll since the start of the war to 84.

