'I saw things I'll never forget,' says new UK Foreign Secretary Cameron at Be'eri

Kibbutz Be'eri is the scene of one of the worst Hamas massacres on October 7

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Thursday visited Kibbutz Be'eri, the scene of one of the worst Hamas massacres on October 7, as part of the official's tour of Israel. He will meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

Israeli Foreign Minsiter Eli Cohen, who led the tour, said that "world leaders need to see the atrocities of Hamas with their own eyes, and understand that Israel is fighting a terrorist organization worse than ISIS."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727617303892668471

Former prime minister Cameron, who was appointed to the foreign policy brief last week, met with counterparts from Arab and Islamic countries in London on Wednesday to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict.

He has welcomed the agreement between the Israeli government and Hamas to a four-day pause in fighting, calling it a "crucial step" and urging the parties to deliver the deal in full.

Both British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Cameron's predecessor James Cleverly have visited Israel since the conflict began last month.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727622322524184853

