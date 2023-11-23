Reza Pahlavi: Hamas's hostage games are straight from Iran's playbook

With Hamas, Iran is 'trying to take much as credit as possible without also taking on the responsibility and the consequences'

Hamas's hostage-taking strategy sees the jihadist Palestinian group follow the script developed and polished in Tehran, Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last Shah, told i24NEWS.

"It's one thing to try fight the symptoms," Pahlavi said of Hamas, "but you have to cure the disease, and the disease is what's at the source of all this radicalism and terrorism," the mullah regime in Iran.

"It was not in this regime's interests to see the Abraham accords bear fruit, so they tried to sabotage it," he added referring to the larger regional picture.

By distancing itself from Hamas's October 7 attack — the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust —, Iran is "trying to take much as credit as possible without also taking on the responsibility and the consequences," Pahlavi said.

Iranian regime officials claimed they had no warning of the October 7 invasion of Israel and cited it as a reason they will not interfere in the war directly.

“Iran's supreme leader delivered a clear message to the head of Hamas when they met in Tehran in early November," Iranian sources were cited as saying "You gave us no warning of your Oct. 7 attack on Israel and we will not enter the war on your behalf.”

Many ordinary Iranians, however, have much sympathy for Israel in its war against Hamas proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, because the regime's sponsorship of antisemitic terrorism comes at their expense, Pahlavi said. "They know that as long as this regime manages to keep itself in power, there is misery, there is poverty, there is no hope for the future for my compatriots."

It is in the best interests of the U.S., Israel and the rest of the free world not to keep "managing" its conflict with the murderous theocracy but to dislodge its once and for all, according to Pahlavi.