Ari Harow draws parallels between the 2014 war in Gaza and the ongoing conflict with Hamas, as well as U.S.-Israel relations back then and now

Ari Harow served as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's chief of staff back during the 2014 Gaza War. His book, 'My Brother's Keeper: Netanyahu and Obama, and The Year of Terror and Conflict That Changed the Middle East, Forever' will be released in January.

While written as a retrospective, the book offers vital lessons for the war the nation finds itself fighting today. Harow told i24NEWS that working on the book from "a historical, personal perspective," little did he know "that on October 7, the book was really going to turn into somewhat of a microcosm of what we're seeing today."

In 2014, after Hamas kidnapped and murdered three Israeli teenage boys in the West Bank. For nearly a month, the country's security apparatus was engaged in a largescale manhunt — the operation was called "My Brother's Keeper." The activity in the West Bank led to a conflict with Hamas in Gaza in what would ultimately become Operation "Protective Edge," the last ground incursion into Gaza until today.

Harow says there are many relevant similarities between the two operations, and that "many of the lessons that were learned from 2014 are being implemented today."

Dan Balilty/AP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ari Harow, in Jerusalem, September 8, 2016.

Addressing the impact of the 2014 war on Middle Eastern affairs, Netanyahu's former aide said that "the focal point was Israel's willingness to both stand up to the United States when it came to security matters in this region, and to continue its battle against Iran." He pointed out that "as terrible as Hamas is — and it is terrible — Hamas is an extension, it is a proxy of Iran, and without dealing with the octopus head, the tentacles are very problematic."

Harow emphasized that Iran has been at heart of the regional politics and turmoil for a long time. "Ultimately it is the octopus itself that we have to be looking at." He said that the geopolitical realignments that were happening prior to October 7, including the efforts to broker Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization, could not be chalked up to international diplomacy alone.

"It was extremely influenced by Israel's willingness to stand up against the threat of Islamic fundamentalism from Iran and its proxies, and to stand up to allies as well and say, 'This is something that needs to be dealt with.'"

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit An Israeli flag is placed next to a house destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

Looking back on the relationship between his former boss and then-U.S. President Barak Obama, Harow concluded that the public and private disagreements between the two leaders were due to a number of differences — generational, racial, religious — and ultimately, fundamentally different political worldviews.

"You have two very, very sharp, very intelligent individuals, and they were both extremely determined to act upon their diverse worldviews."

Harow added that the disagreements were never on a personal level. "They both viewed their roles in a historic sense and from a historic perspective. And sometimes even the greatest of allies, even brothers, big brother and little brother come to a point where they're what's best for their own countries is at odds."

Harow continued, "I think no more evidence is needed than President Obama's first international speech, his first international trip, which took place in Egypt, and was a call to the Muslim world to try and bring them back into the fold. And that included Iran."

Meanwhile, Harow added, Israel "rather saw Iran and its proxies as a great threat not just to Israel, but to the United States and the entire West. And I think that there was two different worldviews that really clashed from that perspective."

He also said that the U.S. lacked perspective over the scale of threat from Iran due to linguistic and cultural limitations: "In the United States and elsewhere, they speak in English. In the Middle East, they speak in Arabic, and when dealing with the Middle East, you need to speak Arabic."

Menahem Kahana (Pool/AFP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) talks with US President Barack Obama at the Mount Herzl national cemetery in Jerusalem during the funeral of former Israeli president Shimon Peres on September 30, 2016.

Comparing Israel-U.S. relations back in 2014 and in 2023, he noted that "there's a stark difference. The United States had a very short leash with Israel in 2014. There were comments that came out of the White House, both behind closed doors, and some of them very public, that put Israel in a very uncomfortable position."

Harow added that in the previous war, there were moments when Israel could not be sure it would have the U.S. administration's backing in international arenas, including the UN.

In 2023, things couldn't look more different. "I think that this time around, Joe Biden made his position very, very clear on what happened. I think that the horrific massacre of October 7 really shook the president and the United States in a different way."

AP Photo/Susan Walsh U.S. President Joe Biden (R) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, United States.

Assessing Netanyahu's level of communication with the current U.S. President Joe Biden, Harow said that they have "retained a close line of communication, they speak regularly." He also drew attention to the fact that Biden paid Israel a solidarity visit amid the war, and overall has shown "unbendable support for the State of Israel."

"[It] not only speaks to President Biden's stance for what is just and moral. But it does speak of the way that the Netanyahu administration has handled that relationship from October 7 onward."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1726680666375442492 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I wrote this book with the idea that there was a period in Israel, the year of 2014, that really brought together the issues of the U.S.-Israel relationship, that brought together Hamas, the war in Gaza, and the Iranian nuclear threat. Little did I know, when the book was written that in 2023, on October 7, we're going to face a completely monstrous reality that was not only going to change the history of Israel, but the history of the world."

AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed Palestinians run for cover during clashes with Israeli soldiers at a protest against the war in Gaza, outside Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Friday, Aug. 1, 2014.

Harow called the events of 2014 "a tremendous blueprint for what we're seeing today" and said that in order to understand the tragedy that occurred on October 7 and the subsequent war against Hamas, one has to comprehend the events of 2014.

Read more stories like this >>

• Gaza War: When beliefs and reality don't coexist — Opinion >>

• We should stop begging and start demanding hostages release, says film director Ari Folman >>

• 2016 document by former Defense Minister Liberman predicted Hamas's massacre >>