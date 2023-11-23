'After the October 7 massacre, Hamas terrorists sought refuge within the hospital, some of them taking hostages from Israel'

The Israeli military confirmed on Thursday it apprehended the director of the Shifa Hospital in Gaza and transferred him for questioning by the Shin Bet security agency. The arrest came on the heels of evidence showing that the hospital, under his management, served as a Hamas command center.

“The Hamas terror tunnel network situated under the hospital also exploited electricity and resources taken from the hospital,” the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement. “In addition, Hamas stored numerous weapons inside the hospital and on the hospital grounds.”

"Furthermore, after the Hamas massacre on October 7th, Hamas terrorists sought refuge within the hospital, some of them taking hostages from Israel with them," the statement read. "A pathological report also confirmed the murder of CPL Noa Marciano on the hospital premises."

Security camera footage published by the IDF earlier this week showed Shifa medics consorting with Hamas gunmen in apparent camaraderie. One medic wearing scrubs is seen celebrating the arrival of a hostage, dragged and manhandled by Hamas terrorists.

"In the hospital, under his management, there was extensive Hamas terrorist activity. Findings of his involvement in terrorist activity will determine whether he will be subject to further ISA questioning."