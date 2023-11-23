At least 11 schools, predominantly PA-operated, openly glorified the horrific event through various activities, rallies, and teaching methods

A new report by IMPACT-se has uncovered disturbing revelations about West Bank schools, primarily under the Palestinian Authority (PA), celebrating the October 7 Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

At least 11 schools, predominantly PA-operated, openly glorified the horrific event through various activities, rallies, and teaching methods. These schools perpetuate hatred, violence, and antisemitism within their curriculum.

The report shed light on the disconcerting reality that international aid, particularly from the European Union (EU), is a primary financial pillar sustaining PA education.

IMPACT-se European-funded Palestinian schools glorified Hamas massacre

Contributions via the EU's PEGASE funding mechanism directly finance the salaries of PA education sector staff and contribute to curriculum development. This funding, which amounts to around 220 million EUR annually, inadvertently aids in promoting a curriculum that advocates violence and incites animosity against Israel.

Several instances documented in the report exemplify the extent of the glorification of violence within these educational institutions. Schools like the Ya’bad Secondary Boys School and Fadwa Touqan Mixed Elementary School in Nablus actively endorsed the October 7 massacre, closing school in honor of the event and allowing second-grade students to draw Hamas terrorists as part of their activities.

IMPACT-se European-funded Palestinian schools glorified Hamas massacre

Further examples from Azzun Elementary School for Boys in Qalqilya showcased grade 4 students singing hateful lyrics, and at the Rafedeen Mixed Elementary School in South Hebron, a video revealed a fourth-grade student reciting a poem advocating for violence.

The report highlighted the problematic content within the PA curriculum taught in these schools. It consistently includes narratives of violence, glorification of terrorism, and the demonization of Israel.

The curriculum notably omits any mention of peace with Israel and doesn’t acknowledge Israel on any maps, perpetuating a one-sided and aggressive narrative.

Marcus Sheff, the CEO of IMPACT-se, expressed serious concerns about the dire consequences of continuing to fund these schools.

IMPACT-se European-funded Palestinian schools glorified Hamas massacre

"Schools operated by the Palestinian Authority are teaching the same curriculum as that studied by the thousands of October 7 terrorists from Gaza, and are publicly celebrating the unspeakable atrocities," Sheff said.

"It is critical that not a single cent of international aid, including European Union funds, continues to fuel this deadly process of murderous indoctrination."