Sky presenter goes viral over 'astonishing, illogical, utterly revolting' inference on hostage deal

'Does Israel not think that Palestinian lives are valued as highly as Israeli lives?' Kay Burley asks Israeli goverment spokesman

A British TV presenter sparked outrage on Thursday after making the “disgusting accusation” that Israel believes Palestinian lives are less valuable in an interview with an Israeli spokesman.

Interviewing Eylon Levy on Sky News regarding Israel's decision to hand over 150 Palestinian security prisoners — convicted of attempted stabbings, car rammings, shootings or association with terrorist organizations — in exchange for 50 innocent Israeli children and toddlers, Key Burley said she had spoken “to a hostage negotiator” concerning the rate of exchange.

“He made the comparison between the 50 hostages that Hamas has promised to release as opposed to the 150 prisoners that are Palestinians and Israel has said that it will release,” she said. “Does Israel not think that Palestinian lives are valued as highly as Israeli lives?"

Gobmacked by the question, Levy replied: “That is an astonishing accusation. If we could released on prisoner for one hostage we would obviously do that."

“We are not choosing to release these prisoners who have blood on their hands. We are talking about people who have been convicted of stabbing and shooting attacks."

The widespread outrage at the absurdity of Burley's inference included a rebuke from her fellow British presenter Rachel Riley, who lashed out at the "astonishing, illogical and utterly revolting" line.

Israeli collumnist Nadav Eyal wrote that "This is beyond parody. We are deeply entrenched in the realm of nonsense, having arrived there via a trail of antisemitism. Israel would be happy to agree to a 1:1 ratio. The terrorists won't have it."