Israel outlines aid guidelines in preparation for Hamas hostage release

Israel's Health Ministry and the Ministry for Social Affairs has issued comprehensive guidelines to aid the hostages' reintegration into society

Israel is preparing for the return of dozens of hostages who have endured over a month and a half away from home in conditions largely unknown.

The delicate situation becomes even more challenging as many of these hostages are children, a scenario Israel has not previously encountered.

In anticipation of their return, Israel's Health Ministry and the Ministry for Social Affairs has issued comprehensive guidelines to aid the hostages' reintegration into society. Military officials, responsible for receiving them, were briefed on the protocols and preparations involved in this critical process.

Upon their arrival, each returning hostage will be assigned to a designated soldier, ensuring personalized care and support. Specialized training has been imparted to soldiers, especially in cases involving children, aimed at providing reassurance and companionship throughout the reintegration process.

The initial phase post-arrival involves medical screening and reception. The hostages will be distributed across six hospitals within Israel, with children receiving dedicated care at the Schneider Children's Hospital. Medical staff at these facilities have undergone extensive preparation to conduct thorough evaluations and screenings, including the implementation of specific dietary plans.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 March for the hostages towards Jerusalem, Israel

Beyond medical assessments, social workers and mental health experts are integral parts of the integration process. Their involvement is crucial in easing potential shock and trauma resulting from the lengthy period of captivity, including cases involving hostages held by crime families in Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces Spokeperson's Unit CCTV footage showing Hamas terrorists leading a hostage through a corridor in the Shifa hospital.

Post-release, there will be continued assistance to ensure the returning individuals have everything they need as they transition back into their regular lives. State-sponsored social worker support remains a constant, aiming to aid the hostages as they readjust to their families and communities.

AP Hamas terrorists kidnapping Israelis on October 7

One of the primary challenges faced is handling queries, especially from children, regarding the fate of their parents following the tragic events of October 7th. Soldiers have been instructed to handle such sensitive questions delicately, acknowledging their inability to provide specific answers even if they possess the information.

Lastly, the critical role of an initial diet plan upon their return is emphasized to prevent complications arising from malnourishment. The meticulously structured meal plans for varying age groups aim to ensure a smooth and healthy transition for the returning hostages.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Family members of those kidnapped by Hamas on October 7

The overarching goal remains clear: to extend the utmost sensitivity and comprehensive support to meet the medical, social, and psychological needs of the returning hostages, both upon their arrival and during the subsequent initial period.