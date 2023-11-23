Weapons cache unearthed under children's beds reveals Hamas' illegal tactics

"We reached the 'deep heart' of the Hamas formation, uncovering the operational home of one of the biggest terrorists"

As the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) contibues its ground operation in Gaza, the 401st Brigade Combat Team continues to make discoveries that unveils the covert strategies employed by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Their latest operation, conducted in the 'Emek Gradim' area known for anti-aircraft fire directed at Israeli territory, has revealed an extensive network of underground infrastructure, including weapons caches strategically concealed under the beds of children.

A particularly alarming find occurred in a building associated with a high-ranking Hamas official.

Here, soldiers uncovered a cache of weapons hidden in bedrooms, notably under the beds of the official's children.

The materials recovered included operational plans and additional weaponry, emphasizing the extent to which Hamas is willing to exploit civilian spaces to shield its arsenal.

IDF Spokesperson Tunnels found in north of Jabaliya, Gaza Strip

Lieutenant Colonel Bnei Aharon of the 401st Brigade highlighted the gravity of the discovery, stating, "This is a successful day for the 401st Battalion, finding long-range rockets, launch shafts, and four Hamas operational shafts.

All confiscated materials, including weapons, documents, and operational plans, were promptly handed over to the AMSHT unit (collection of loot and technical documents) in the Intelligence Division.

The meticulous extraction of intelligence from these materials is crucial for understanding and countering future threats posed by Hamas.