IDF announces killing of Hamas naval commander in Gaza airstrike

The IDF and the Shin Bet have annnounced the killing of Amr Abu Jallah, the commander of the Hamas naval force in Khan Yunis.

In a statement, the army said the assassination was carried out under the intelligence guidance of the Navy, the Amman and the Shin Bet.

The IDF said it used fighter jets to target Amr Abu Jallah, who was a senior leader in the Hamas naval force, and was involved from the beginning of the fighting in sending naval attacks that were thwarted by Israeli forces.

