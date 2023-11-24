Israel-Hamas temporary ceasefire goes into affect: What happens now?

As part of the deal, Hamas will release 50 Israeli hostages it kidnapped on October 7 in exchange for 150 convicted Palestinian prisoners being held in Israel

The temporary ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas in Gaza has gone into affect as of 7:00 local time on Friday morning.

In the agreement between the Jewish State and Hamas, brokered by Qatar and the United States, all hostilities are to be paused for a minimum of four days in the Gaza Strip. As part of the deal, Hamas will release 50 Israeli hostages it kidnapped on October 7 in exchange for 150 convicted Palestinian prisoners being held in Israel.

The individuals slated for release on both sides are specified to be women and children, a facet that underscores the humanitarian dimension of the agreement.

During a press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu clarified that the current outline of the deal intentionally excludes the release of Palestinian prisoners convicted of murder in Israeli jails.

He emphasized this critical point, stating, "Our goal is to bring everyone back, including Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul, Avira Mengistu, and Hisham El-Sayed," referencing other Israeli captives held by Hamas.

As part of the agreement, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is expected be granted access to visit the hostages, although Israeli reports on late Thursday night said that Hamas would not allow the Red Cross to access the hostages in person.

In the aftermath of the hostage deal, the process of integrating them back into society is a delicate endeavor.

Recent briefings distributed to social services in hospitals outline a meticulous plan for the care of abductees and their families. From medical screenings to mental health support, the comprehensive approach aims to ensure the well-being and successful reintegration of those who have experienced trauma.

In anticipation of their return, Israel's Health Ministry and the Ministry for Social Affairs has issued comprehensive guidelines to aid the hostages' reintegration into society. Military officials, responsible for receiving them, were briefed on the protocols and preparations involved in this critical process.

Upon their arrival, each returning hostage will be assigned to a designated soldier, ensuring personalized care and support. Specialized training has been imparted to soldiers, especially in cases involving children, aimed at providing reassurance and companionship throughout the reintegration process.

The initial phase post-arrival involves medical screening and reception. The hostages will be distributed across six hospitals within Israel, with children receiving dedicated care at the Schneider Children's Hospital. Medical staff at these facilities have undergone extensive preparation to conduct thorough evaluations and screenings, including the implementation of specific dietary plans.

Beyond medical assessments, social workers and mental health experts are integral parts of the integration process. Their involvement is crucial in easing potential shock and trauma resulting from the lengthy period of captivity, including cases involving hostages held by crime families in Gaza.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Pictures of civilians held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza placed on chairs at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.

Post-release, there will be continued assistance to ensure the returning individuals have everything they need as they transition back into their regular lives. State-sponsored social worker support remains a constant, aiming to aid the hostages as they readjust to their families and communities.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) hold 195 Israeli hostages, including 40 children and 58 women, other civilian nationals abducted and held by the terrorist factions in Gaza are part of direct negotiations on part of their respective country, such as Thailand.

According to Israel's data, the list of abductees that may be included in the various stages of the deal includes 98 children and women, with an estimate that Hamas knows or can find them 75 of them.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Israel.

Israel will receive every evening the list of the hostages to be released for the following day, with the expectation being that during the first days of the ceasefire, approximately 12 abductees will be released daily. The women and children will first be transferred to the Red Cross, and then they will be received by the IDF, who are preparing logistically and medically.

The agreement also stipulates that four fuel trucks, four gas trucks and 200 trucks of humanitarian equipment will enter Gaza daily. Furthermore, Israel will stop intelligence gathering for six hours - between 10:00 and 16:00.

SAID KHATIB / AFP The Red Cross in Gaza

Israel stated that if agreement is violated, the IDF will attack again and the terrorist organizations will "pay a heavy price." Hamas itself claimed that the agreement will also include a suspension of air traffic in the southern Gaza Strip for the duration of the ceasefire.