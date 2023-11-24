49 days after the October 7 attack, the ceasefire will start. 13 hostages, women and children, will be released in exchange of 39 security prisoners

The ceasefire is to start at 07:00 (local time). At 16:00 (local time) 13 hostages, women and children, will be freed.

Israel in its turn is said to release 39 security prisoners. Additionally, 210 aid trucks to enter Gaza through Rafah crossing.

Israel's Health Ministry and the Ministry for Social Affairs has issued comprehensive guidelines to aid the hostages' reintegration into society.

Upon their arrival, each returning hostage will be assigned to a designated soldier, who will provide them with individual care and assistance. Training has been imparted to soldiers, especially in cases involving children, aimed at providing reassurance and companionship throughout the reintegration process.

The initial phase includes medical screening and reception. The hostages will be distributed across six hospitals within Israel, with children receiving dedicated care at the Schneider Children's Hospital.

Medical staff at these facilities have undergone extensive preparation to conduct thorough evaluations and screenings, including the implementation of specific dietary plans. Every hospital will have a designated area where hostages will meet their families, in privacy.

Yocheved Lifshitz arrives at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv after being released by Hamas.

Sirens sounded in southern Israel at 04:36, two and a half hours ahead of the ceasefire. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out massive strikes in the Gaza Strip overnight.

Elon Musk is said to visit Israel next week. The owner of X (formerly Twitter) and Starlink will meet Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and will visit Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

