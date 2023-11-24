English
IDF destroys terrorist tunnel under Al-Shifa hospital

Ariel Oseran

i24NEWS Middle East correspondent | @ariel_oseran

Images documenting the entrace to the tunnel dug by Hamas under the al-Shifa hospital
Israel Defense Forces Spokeperson's UnitImages documenting the entrace to the tunnel dug by Hamas under the al-Shifa hospital

In the operation ahead of the temporary ceasefire, Israeli military reported knocking down the tunnel under the key medical facility in Gaza

Prior to the start of the ceasefire at 7:00 local time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed a terrorist tunnel located under the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The statement said that Division 36 as well as special forces carried out the operation on the Friday morning.

Additionally, the forces are said to have "completed its operational preparations according to the combat lines of the pause."

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF released a report documenting the uncovering of a tunnel under Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital that stretched 55-metres beneath the complex. 

According to the report, the tunnel entrance had various defense mechanisms, including a blast-proof door and a firing hole that were meant to block Israeli forces from entering.

