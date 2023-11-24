Hamas said to refuse the Red Cross to visit the remaining hostages while Israel insists it was a part of the initial deal

Hamas refuses to allow the workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit the hostages and evaluate their health condition, following the signed real, said on Friday a pro-Qatari outlet The New Arab. The terrorist group suggests that it conducts its own assessment and provides it to ICRC.

According to the report, Hamas believes that "any information related to the hostages must come at a price paid by Israel."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727976266773475423 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Meanwhile, Israeli officials insist that the organization's visit was a clause in the initial ceasefire deal.

