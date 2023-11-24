English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live
  • i24news
  • Israel at War
  • In West Bank raid, IDF kills terrorist behind several attacks, raze home of Tel Aviv shooter

In West Bank raid, IDF kills terrorist behind several attacks, raze home of Tel Aviv shooter

Ariel Oseran

i24NEWS Middle East correspondent | @ariel_oseran

1 min read
Israeli soldiers seen during a raid in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, in the West Bank.
Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90Israeli soldiers seen during a raid in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, in the West Bank.

Kamel Abu Bakr, whose home was demolished, killed Tel Aviv patrolman Chen Amir.

In an overnight raid in the West Bank, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian terrorist responsible for orchestrating several deadly attacks and demolished another terrorist's home. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728002082400039363

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) razed the home of Kamel Abu Bakr, the terrorist behind a deadly Tel Aviv shooting earlier this year. Abu Bakr killed Tel Aviv patrolman Chen Amir.

This article received 0 comments