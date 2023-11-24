In West Bank raid, IDF kills terrorist behind several attacks, raze home of Tel Aviv shooter

Kamel Abu Bakr, whose home was demolished, killed Tel Aviv patrolman Chen Amir.

In an overnight raid in the West Bank, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian terrorist responsible for orchestrating several deadly attacks and demolished another terrorist's home.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) razed the home of Kamel Abu Bakr, the terrorist behind a deadly Tel Aviv shooting earlier this year. Abu Bakr killed Tel Aviv patrolman Chen Amir.