49 days after their kidnappings, first Hamas's hostages are to return to Israel following the start of the ceasefire deal

The four-day ceasefire started at 07:00 local time on Friday, and the first 13 hostages, women and children, are scheduled to be released and handed over to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at 16:00.

At the Rafah crossing, every hostage is assigned a military official, instructed in advance on how to handle the sensitive operation, especially when assisting children.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727681049004523996 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Recent briefings distributed to social services in hospitals outline a detailed plan for the care of abductees and their families. Facilities are to provide a comprehensive approach from medical screenings to mental health support, aiming for successful reintegration of those who have experienced trauma.

Israeli Police is said to have increased security presence to guarantee safety of the hostages. On Friday afternoon, police have been "deployed at the various centers and sites in accordance with the outline of the transaction and is ready to escort, secure and maintain the safety of the abductees throughout the country."

Israeli Presidency Spokesperson Police deployed ahead of hostages release on November 24.

According to the deal, Israel is to release 39 security prisoners on Friday. During a press conference on Thrusday, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu clarified that the current outline of the deal intentionally excludes the release of Palestinian prisoners convicted of murder in Israeli jails.

Additionally, 210 aid trucks to enter Gaza through Rafah crossing. Earlier on Friday, four fuel tankers and four cooking gas tankers have already entered the Strip.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727957348554047731 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• Question mark hanging over hostages deal >>

• On Thanksgiving, U.S. President Biden wishes for hostages release >>

• Israeli Defense Minister: 'At least two more months of fighting is expected' >>