English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

These are the 13 Israeli hostages released from Gaza

i24NEWS

1 min read
13 Israeli hostages released on Friday
i24NEWS13 Israeli hostages released on Friday

13 Israeli children and women are released by Hamas terrorists in exchange for 39 convicted security prisoners

The 13 Israeli children and women released by Hamas terrorists in a swap deal on Friday are as follows: 

Adina Moshe, 72, from Nir Oz

Channa Peri, 79, from Nirim

Margalit Mozes, 78, from Nir Oz

Yaffa Adar, 85, from Nir Oz

Hanna Katzir, 77, from Nir Oz

Danielle Aloni, 44, from Yavneh

Emilia Aloni, 5, from Yavneh

Ohad Mundar, 9, from Nir Oz

Ruth Mundar, 78, from Nir Oz

Keren Mundar, 54, from Nir Oz

Doron Katz, 34, from Nir Oz 

Raz Katz, 4, from Nir Oz 

Aviv Katz, 2, from Nir Oz

This article received 1 comments