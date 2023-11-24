These are the 13 Israeli hostages released from Gaza

13 Israeli children and women are released by Hamas terrorists in exchange for 39 convicted security prisoners

The 13 Israeli children and women released by Hamas terrorists in a swap deal on Friday are as follows: Adina Moshe, 72, from Nir Oz Channa Peri, 79, from Nirim Margalit Mozes, 78, from Nir Oz Yaffa Adar, 85, from Nir Oz Hanna Katzir, 77, from Nir Oz Danielle Aloni, 44, from Yavneh Emilia Aloni, 5, from Yavneh Ohad Mundar, 9, from Nir Oz Ruth Mundar, 78, from Nir Oz Keren Mundar, 54, from Nir Oz Doron Katz, 34, from Nir Oz Raz Katz, 4, from Nir Oz Aviv Katz, 2, from Nir Oz