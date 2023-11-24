These are the 13 Israeli hostages released from Gaza
1 min read
13 Israeli children and women are released by Hamas terrorists in exchange for 39 convicted security prisoners
The 13 Israeli children and women released by Hamas terrorists in a swap deal on Friday are as follows:
Adina Moshe, 72, from Nir Oz
Channa Peri, 79, from Nirim
Margalit Mozes, 78, from Nir Oz
Yaffa Adar, 85, from Nir Oz
Hanna Katzir, 77, from Nir Oz
Danielle Aloni, 44, from Yavneh
Emilia Aloni, 5, from Yavneh
Ohad Mundar, 9, from Nir Oz
Ruth Mundar, 78, from Nir Oz
Keren Mundar, 54, from Nir Oz
Doron Katz, 34, from Nir Oz
Raz Katz, 4, from Nir Oz
Aviv Katz, 2, from Nir Oz
This article received 1 comments