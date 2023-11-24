Confirmed: Hamas releases 11 Thai, 1 Filipino hostages

Bangkok believes 26 of its citizens were abducted on October 7

Following an intervention by Iran, Hamas on Friday released 12 Thai citizens abducted in the course of October 7 massacre

Iran, the paymaster of the Palestinian jihadists, has provided Bangkok with details on the condition of the Thai abductees set to be released.

Thousands of Thais worked in Israel’s agricultural sector prior to the October 7 massacre; they make up the biggest group of foreign people killed or missing in the Hamas attacks.