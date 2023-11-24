Israel summons Belgian, Spanish envoys after bizarre Gaza border stunt by leaders

The European PMs held a press conference urging 'permanent ceasefire' at same border crossing through which Israeli hostages passed into Egypt

As the first Israeli hostages were being released from Hamas captivity, the leaders of Belgium and Spain held a press conference near the border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, calling for a permanent ceasefire.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Spain PM Pedro Sánchez celebrated the entry of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing and called on Israel to end its war against Hamas, the terrorist group that last month perpetrated the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned the two countries' ambassadors for a reprimand in light of the comments made by their leaders.

"We condemn the false claims of the Prime Ministers of Spain and Belgium who give support to terrorism," Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.

"Israel is acting accordance with the international law and is fighting a murderous terrorist organization worse than ISIS that commits war crimes and crimes against humanity."