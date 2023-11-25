LIVEBLOG: Tensions in the north; IDF intercepts missile launched from Lebanon
Hostages released from Gaza have made it to Israeli hospitals and a list of abductees for release on the second day of the ceasefire has been given to Israel
The terrorist organization Hamas released 13 Israelis, including children and their mothers, as well as 11 foreign nationals that were captured on October 7, all of whom reached hospitals in Israel by late Friday night.
In addition, 200 trucks with humanitarian aid entered Gaza via the Rafah Crossing and were delivered on Friday to international aid organizations working in the southern Gaza Strip, including fuel and gas.
Despite the terrorist organization Hezbollah declaring it would adhere to the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, a surface-to-air missile was launched early Saturday morning from Lebanon toward an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted the missile, and responded by striking Hezbollah terror infrastructure .
Israeli hospitals recap emotional reception of 24 abductees from Gaza
IDF updates it intercepted a 'suspicious aerial target' in northern Israel
Philippines President Marcos salutes efforts to release citizen, raises concern over missing national
Philippines President Bongbong Marcos saluted the ceasefire and hostage release efforts, but said a second of his citizens was still missing.
"I am overjoyed to confirm that a Filipino, Mr. Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco, was among the first group of 24 hostages released by the Hamas yesterday. He is now safely in the custody of officials in our Israel Embassy," Marcos wrote on X.
"I salute the work of the Philippine Foreign Service in securing his release, and once again thank the State of Qatar for their invaluable assistance in making Jimmy’s release possible," he added.
"We remain concerned over the whereabouts of our other national, Ms. Noralyn Babadilla, and are sparing no effort to locate and secure her if she is indeed found to be one of the hostages," the Philippines President stated.
"We pray for the continued success of the truce and for all hostages to be released," he concluded.
Hostile aircraft intrusion alert sounds in northern Israel, near Lebanon border
IDF says it downed a missile and struck Hezbollah infrastructure in response
A surface-to-air missile that was launched early Saturday morning from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV was downed, according to an official statement from the Israeli military.
"The UAV was not damaged and continued on its mission. The missile did not cross into Israeli territory and no alerts were activated according to protocol," the statement added.
"In response to the launch, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah's terror infrastructure," the statement concluded.
Thailand thanks mediators for release of its citizens, says 20 remain hostage
The Foreign Ministry of Thailand announced 20 of its citizens remained as hostages in Gaza, after thanking the governments of Israel, Qatar, Egypt, Iran, and Malaysia, as well as the Red Cross, for the "great efforts" that led to the initial release of 10 Thai nationals.