LIVEBLOG: Tensions in the north; IDF intercepts missile launched from Lebanon

Hostages released from Gaza have made it to Israeli hospitals and a list of abductees for release on the second day of the ceasefire has been given to Israel

The terrorist organization Hamas released 13 Israelis, including children and their mothers, as well as 11 foreign nationals that were captured on October 7, all of whom reached hospitals in Israel by late Friday night.

In addition, 200 trucks with humanitarian aid entered Gaza via the Rafah Crossing and were delivered on Friday to international aid organizations working in the southern Gaza Strip, including fuel and gas.

Despite the terrorist organization Hezbollah declaring it would adhere to the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, a surface-to-air missile was launched early Saturday morning from Lebanon toward an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted the missile, and responded by striking Hezbollah terror infrastructure .

