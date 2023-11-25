English
14 more hostages expect release on Saturday - report

i24NEWS

Israeli soldiers wait for the arrival of Israeli hostages at the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva.
42 Palestinian security prisoners are to be released as a part of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

On the second day of the four-day ceasefire, 14 more Hamas's hostages are expected to be released later on Saturday, says AFP. In exchange, Israeli authorities are to free 42 Palestinian security prisoners, following the clauses of the ceasefire deal.

Izzat Al Risheq, a senior Hamas official, stated that the terrorist group on Saturday provided the list of the hostages to be released and received the prisoners list from Israel. "Everything is going well without any obstacles. Striving to make the temporary ceasefire permanent."

According to the Israeli Prison Services, the release procedure of 42 Palestinian security prisoners, men and woman, is to start at 13:30 local time. They are to be first transferred to the Ofer prison in the West Bank where the Red Cross representative will await them and transport them to the relevant checkpoints after the Hamas's hostages release is confirmed.

