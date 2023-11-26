The second group of Israeli civilians abducted by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre were handed over to the Red Cross after a seven-hour delay

Thirteen Israeli hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas were released on Saturday night, as part of the second group released during the temporary ceasefire. The group included eight children aged three to eighteen, and five adult women.

The Israeli abductees released by Hamas terrorists after a significant delay. Qatari and Egyptian mediators successfully saved the ceasefire agreement after Hamas accused Israel of violating the terms of the agreement, and refused to release the hostages for an additional seven hours.

Noam Or, 16, and his sister Alma, 13, were released together, while their father Dror remains in Gaza still held by Hamas. Their mother Yonat, was brutally murdered by Hamas on October 7 in Kibbutz Be'eri. They are being reunited with their older brother Yehiel, who was not home on that fateful Saturday, as he was in northern Israel where is he performing a year of national service.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728528943613907167 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Shiri Weiss, 53, and her daughter Noga, 18, were abducted during the attack on Kibbutz Be'eri. Noga, who was initially able to escape, was caught in the bushes outside the home. The father of the family, Ilan, is also thought to be held in Hamas captivity.

Five members of the extended Avigdori-Haran-Shoham family were released together on Saturday. Sharon Hertzman Avigdori, 52, and her daughter Noam, 12. Sharon is a therapist who works with people on the autism spectrum, and Noam was about to celebrate her Bat Mitzvah. They were released alongside Sharon's sister-in-law Shoshan Haran, 67. Shoshan's daughter Adi Shoham, 38, was released along with her son Naveh, 8, and Yahel, 3, the youngest child to be released Saturday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728529776313606469 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Emily Hand, who turned 9-years-old during her 50-day captivity, was initially feared dead after the attack on Kibbutz Be'eri. The Irish-Israeli girl was reunited with her father, who was allowed to greet her at the Kerem Shalom crossing. Emily was taken captive along with her friend Hila Rotem-Shoshani, 13, who was also released. Hila's mother Raya remains behind in Gaza, in violation of the ceasefire terms which said families would not be separated. Hamas claims they were unable to locate Raya.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728672434369507788 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Maya Regev Jarbi, 21, who was released by herself, despite being kidnapped alongside her brother Itay, 18, from the Nova music festival. Hamas also claims not to have been able to locate Itay. Maya was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in moderate condition, where she is due to undergo surgery.