Egypt: 'Positive signals' over extension of Israel-Hamas ceasefire by 1-2 days

i24NEWS

Red Cross vehicles carrying released hostages who were the first to be released in a deal with Hamas, seen at Rafah crossing, Gaza Strip, November 24, 2023.
The present ceasefire deal is for four days

Egypt said on Saturday it had received positive signals from all parties over a possible extension of the Gaza truce for one or two days.

Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), said in a statement that the country was holding extensive talks with all parties to reach an agreement over extending the four-day truce, which "means the release of more detainees in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails."

