Egypt: 'Positive signals' over extension of Israel-Hamas ceasefire by 1-2 days

The present ceasefire deal is for four days

Egypt said on Saturday it had received positive signals from all parties over a possible extension of the Gaza truce for one or two days.

Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), said in a statement that the country was holding extensive talks with all parties to reach an agreement over extending the four-day truce, which "means the release of more detainees in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails."