LIVEBLOG: Israel receives 3rd list of hostages; Returned abductees reunite with families

This follows a tense night with uncertainty over the release of hostages on only the second day, with international pressure on Hamas to hold up the deal

Israeli hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas were eventually released late Saturday night, followed by an exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

The Israeli government also announced it received the list of hostages to be released on Sunday, the third day of a ceasefire deal with Hamas, which includes the entry of humanitarian aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip by the hundreds and inspected by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

In total, Hamas handed over 41 hostages held in Gaza to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday and Saturday, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. Israel, for its part, released 78 Palestinian prisoners.

The agreement, concluded Wednesday under the aegis of Qatar with the support of the United States and Egypt, would allow 50 hostages held by Hamas to be released for 150 Palestinian prisoners throughout the four days of this truce, with the option to be extended.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Saturday, CLICK HERE.