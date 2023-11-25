English
LIVEBLOG: Israel receives 3rd list of hostages; Returned abductees reunite with families

Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran and Matthias Inbar

i24NEWS Senior Defense Correspondent | Middle East Correspondent | Senior Defense Correspondent

2 min read
Emily Hand with her father (R), and Hila Rotem-Shoshani with her aunt and uncle.
IDF SpokespersonEmily Hand with her father (R), and Hila Rotem-Shoshani with her aunt and uncle.

This follows a tense night with uncertainty over the release of hostages on only the second day, with international pressure on Hamas to hold up the deal

Israeli hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas were eventually released late Saturday night, followed by an exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

The Israeli government also announced it received the list of hostages to be released on Sunday, the third day of a ceasefire deal with Hamas, which includes the entry of humanitarian aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip by the hundreds and inspected by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

In total, Hamas handed over 41 hostages held in Gaza to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday and Saturday, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. Israel, for its part, released 78 Palestinian prisoners. 

The agreement, concluded Wednesday under the aegis of Qatar with the support of the United States and Egypt, would allow 50 hostages held by Hamas to be released for 150 Palestinian prisoners throughout the four days of this truce, with the option to be extended.

Thailand Foreign Ministry says 18 Thai abductees still held by Hamas in the Strip

WATCH: Emotional reunion between Emily Hand and dad after 50-day captivity

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728672434369507788

Schoolchildren in southern Israeli city of Ashkelon return to school, first time since start of war

Yossi Aloni/Flash90
Yossi Aloni/Flash90Israelis inside a public bomb shelter in the Southern city of Ashkelon, October 12, 2023

IDF Chief: After the ceasefire, we will return to fighting for the continued release of hostages and until Hamas is dissolved

Hamas complains of 'very limited' fuel and medical aid entered Gaza

The director general of the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said that "the quantities of fuel entering the Gaza Strip are limited, especially in its northern part." He added that "medical aid entering the strip is very limited, our priority is to bring in medicines and medical equipment."

Israel estimates bigger obstacles, tensions over next hostage release - report

Israeli officials have estimated that the obstacles for the next hostage release on Sunday may be even higher and more problematic because Israel does not intend to deviate from the agreement, according to a report by Channel 12, adding "a tense and long day is expected."

Iranian army chief says October 7 'brought attention back to Palestinian issue'

The Iranian army's Chief of Staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, spoke about the ceasefire deal alongside the return of hostages, saying that "the collapse of Israel is obvious."

ATTA KENARE / AFP
ATTA KENARE / AFPThe Iranian army's Chief of Staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi.

"Operation 'Al-Aqsa Flood' has brought attention back to the Palestinian issue and brought it to the forefront of global concerns," Mousavi stated. 

According to Iranian general, "Israel is powerless in the face of resistance and has not achieved any military success."

Maya Regev will 'need surgery' says hospital director after the Israeli was returned from Hamas captivity

Courtesy of the Regev family
Courtesy of the Regev familyMaya Regev, 21, who was kidnapped at the Nova music festival and was released after 50 days in Hamas captivity.

Maya Regev "arrived in moderate condition without danger to her life. She will later need surgical treatment and we expect her to make a full recovery," said Soroka Medical Center Director, Dr. Shlomi Kodesh, in a statement.

"We support her and her family. We wish for the return of all the other abductees and hope that they will arrive healthy and will not need medical treatment, including our nurse Nili Margalit," Dr. Kodesh concluded.

IDF Arabic spokesman warns residents from trying 'to reach northern Gaza Strip'

The IDF spokesman in Arabic, Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adreee, released warnings for residents of Gaza.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728656103934771553

"Do not move beyond the Wadi Gaza; Do not try to move to the northern Strip; It is forbidden to enter the sea, It is forbidden to approach within a kilometer of the border. For your safety - Obey these instructions," Adreee said in an Arabic statement.

Israeli forces arrest terrorist who murdered Shai Negrekar and his son Aviad in Huwara in August

Sheba Hospital director: 'Effects of captivity are visible' on returned hostages

The Safra Children's Hospital Director, at the Sheba (Tel HaShomer) Medical Center, Professor Itai Pesach released a statement early Sunday morning, after receiving 12 hostages that were released from Gaza.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728593772290928723

"We are after a long and very moving night in which the team was privileged to lead the national task of caring for our children and people who returned from Hamas captivity," Professor Pesach said.

"Although the days of captivity are evident on them, none of them need urgent and immediate intervention. We will continue to support them physically and mentally," he added.

"The intensity of emotion and the sense of mission that accompanied me and all the staff members is great. Despite the joy, we join the entire people of Israel and wish for the return of all the abductees," the hospital director concluded.

UN says 248 humanitarian aid trucks arrived in Gaza since start of the truce

The UN announced on Saturday night that a total of 248 humanitarian aid trucks arrived in the Gaza Strip since the truce took effect, of which 61 vehicles have delivered medical equipment, food and water in the north of the enclave.

Furthermore, eleven ambulances, three buses and a flatbed vehicle were delivered to Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, "to help with evacuations," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement. 

Shamir Medical Center receives four more foreign nationals released by Hamas

Berlin welcomes release of new hostages, including four German-Israelis

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Saturday night welcomed the release of a second group of hostages that were held by Hamas, including four German-Israelis, expressing her "relief" in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1728550255161958844

"Relief and fear are still so close together today. Four German dual nationals are among the released hostages. I think of them and those still in the hands of Hamas. We are working with all our might to ensure that they too will soon be free," Baerbock posted on X.

Israel announces the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners

The Israel Prison Authority announced overnight from Saturday to Sunday that it had exchanged 39 Palestinian prisoners, after Israeli hostages were released to the IDF, as part of an agreement that entered into force on Friday. 

