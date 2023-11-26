After the Irish-Israeli girl was released, Ireland's Prime Minister released a highly criticized tweet over the young girl being 'found'

After being released from Hamas captivity after 50 days, nine-year-old Emily Hand was reunited with her father Tom, who had initially believed his daughter was murdered during the October 7 massacres led by Hamas.

The emotional reunion of the father and daughter was coupled with a young friend Hila Rotem-Shoshani, 13, reuniting with her uncle and aunt. Hila was released by herself, despite the ceasefire agreement with Hamas specifying that families would not be separated and children would be accompanied by their abducted mothers.

The two young girls, who were abducted during the attack on Kibbutz Be'eri, were reunited with their families at the Kerem Shalom crossing, before being flown to Sheba Medical Center.

IDF Spokesperson Emily Hand with her father (R), and Hila Rotem-Shoshani with her aunt and uncle.

Emily's stepmother was murdered during the attack, and it was uncertain whether Emily had survived the attack. The young girl marked her ninth birthday during the 50 days in Gaza.

After the news of her release, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar posted on X, "This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family. An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered."

The post came under immediate criticism, even requiring the X social media platform to add context on the terms used to describe Emily Hand being "lost" and "found" as misleading. Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen lashed out at the Irish leader as having "lost his moral compass," and accused him of "trying to legitimize and normalize terror."

The Christian concept of being lost and found, most widely known through the hymn "Amazing Grace" by John Newton, may have been what inspired the prime minister of the predominantly Catholic nation to use those terms.

The release was delayed until almost midnight, reportedly due to Hila's mother Raya not being found, which would mark a breach in the agreement. Hamas claimed the hours-long delay was caused by Israeli violations of the ceasefire pertaining to the release of the Palestinian security prisoners and entrance of humanitarian aid to the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Along with the two young girls, 11 other children and women were released on Saturday night, most of whom were transferred to the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv for medical and psychological care.