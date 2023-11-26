The director of Soroka hospital said Maya is in moderate condition and is expected to make a full recovery

Maya Regev, who was abducted by Hamas from the Nova music festival on October 7, was among the second group of hostages to be released late Saturday night.

Of the thirteen Israelis and 4 Thai nationals to be freed, Maya was the only one to be rushed to Soroka Medical Center, in Beer Sheba, while the rest were taken to Sheba Medical Center and Shamir Medical Center in the center of the country.

Maya was listed in moderate condition. The director of Soroka hospital, Dr. Shlomi Kodesh, said that Maya's life is not in danger, and that she will have to undergo surgery. Dr. Kodesh added that Maya is expected to make a full recovery, and that the hospital staff are providing her and her family with their full support.

21-year-old Maya was released alone, contrary to the ceasefire agreement which detailed that siblings would not be separated. Hamas claims that they were unable to locate her brother Itay, 18, who was kidnapped with her at the Nova festival.

During their 50-day captivity, Maya and Itay's parents shared with i24NEWS the horrifying moments as they heard their children being kidnapped.

Hila Rotem Shoshani, another one of the 13 Israelis released Saturday, was freed without her mother Raaya, also in violation of the ceasefire terms, after Hamas claimed they were unable to locate her.

14 more Israeli hostages are expected to be released on Sunday, the third day of the ceasefire.