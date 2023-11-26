'We thought we were about to be lynched by mob on way out of Gaza'

'Until the very last moment we weren't sure we would make it, we thought they would lynch us en route to Israel'

The first group of Israeli hostages, released from Hamas captivity on Friday, said Gazan mobs hurled stones at the Red Cross vehicles carrying them to the border crossing.

"Until the very last moment we weren't sure we would make it, we thought they would lynch us en route to Israel," an unnamed freed hostage was cited in Israeli media as saying.

The Red Cross group was tasked with handing over the hostages from Palestinian terrorists to the Israeli military personell awaiting them at the Egyptian border. The group was on the receiving end of probing question from Israeli officials and media following its performance during the hostage crisis.

After releasing two groups of hostages on Friday as part of a Qatari-brokered deal with Israel, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas is still holding on to some 200 others. They were seized on October 7 in what was the deadliest outburst of antisemitic violence since the Holocaust.