IDF to finish off Hamas once ceasefire ends, chief of staff says

'Once swap deal is completed we will resume fighting with renewed determination until we set all hostages free and dismantle Hamas'

Once the present ceasefire runs out, the Israeli military will get on with its task of rooting out the Hamas terror group, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the head of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), told Israeli troops on Sunday.

"The IDF and its fighters fight fiercely and protect the lives of our people and uphold the values ​​of the IDF," he told Israeli soldiers positioned in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

"We managed to create conditions for the political outline for the first release of children and mothers," Halevi said, referring to the prisoner deal, that saw two tranches of Israeli women and children freed from captivity at the hands of Palestinian jihadists.

"With the completion of the swap deal, we will return to fight with full determination, for the continued release of the abductees until Hamas is annihilated."

Israeli leadership has reiterated its commitment to eradicate the Iran-sponsored Islamist group after it carried out the October 7 massacre, the deadliest antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.

"I met many of you at the end of long hours of fighting both above and underground, facing complex challenges," Halevy further added. "In every encounter, I saw reflected in your eyes the magnitude of the moment, the fighting spirit and determination to achieve all the objectives of the war. I heard you tell me: 'We want to fight until we return the hostages.' And so we are doing just that!"