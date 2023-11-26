IDF pays tribute to canine heroes fallen in Gaza

Dogs of the Oketz unit involved in a range of operations in Gaza involving tracing explosives as well as finding the hostages

Paying tribute to four dogs killed in action in ithe Gaza Strip, the israeli military on Sunday released footage of the canine unit’s operations.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) four dogs lost their lives in the combat against the Palestlinian jihadists, naming them as Mido, Taiga, Jack, and Ghandi.

The statement confirmed the dogs of the Oketz unit are involved with helping locate terrorists, explosives and weapons, as well as the hostages and bodies.

IDF Spokesperson IDF canine unit operating inside Gaza

The war inside the Palestinian enclave was sparked by the October 7 massacre, which saw the Palestinian terrorist group carry out the deadliest orgy of antisemitic violence since the Holocaust.