Gigi Hadid falsely claims Israel 'only country' to hold youth as prisoners of war

The supermodel of Palestinian descent known, for her previous Gaza advocacy, faced scathing backlash on social media for antisemitism and inaccuracy in the post

Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid falsely accused Israel of being “the only country in the world that keeps children as prisoners of war,” following a ceasefire deal which brought the release of Israeli children and women held hostage by Hamas.

As part of the ceasefire deal, Palestinian youth and women that were imprisoned for terrorism or security-related crimes and tried in court of law were freed in an exchange of three prisoners per innocent Israeli civilian.

Hadid went on to falsely accuse Israel of “abduction, rape, humiliation, torture, murder of Palestinians years and years and years before Oct 7 2023.” The post has since been deleted.

The slanderous false accusations, along with singling Israel in a double standard had led Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli, as well as other figures, to call out Hadid’s anti-Semitic post.

Rafaeli compared the Israeli 2-year-old hostage, Aviv Asher, to the 37-year-old Palestinian terrorist Asraa Jabes, who had been convicted of an attempted car bombing attack.

The American music executive Scooter Braun highlighted that Hadid had shared a photo of the terrorist Ahmed Manasra, who in 2015 went out with his cousin to stab Jews and was caught on camera.

The number of anti-Semitic hate crimes has spiked significantly worldwide since the October 7 massacres led by the terrorist organization Hamas, erupting into a war in the Gaza Strip.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found that between October 7 and October 23, there was a nearly 400 percent spike of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States, in comparison to the same period in 2022.

Another example from North America was provided by Toronto Police chief Myron Demkiw, when he announced on Friday that 38 anti-Semitic hate crimes had been reported between October 7 and November 2, compared to 13 in the same time frame in 2022.

The working definition of antisemitism by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), adopted by 16 countries, had set out a classic example as “applying double standards by requiring of [Israel] a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.”