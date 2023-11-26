Explosions heard in Damascus in suspected Israeli airstrike - report

English
The area around Damascus International Airport has seen repeated attacks over several years
The area around Damascus International Airport has seen repeated attacks over several years

The Almaza military base in western Damascus was targeted in suspected Israeli airstrike, according to Syrian media

Multiple explosions have been reported in the Syrian capitol of Damascus, according to Arab media reports.

The Almaza military base in western Damascus was targeted in suspected Israeli airstrike, according to Syrian media.

Another report stated that Damascus International Airport was targeted in the air assault as well.

This is a developing story

